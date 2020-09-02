Morocco Inaugurates MAD 150 Million Highway Project Near Larache, Tangier

The National Company of Motorways carried out the infrastructure project within 32 months.

Rabat – The government announced the opening of a new highway project in the Lixus region, near Larache in northern Morocco, on Wednesday.

The project’s budget was estimated at MAD 150 million ($16.3 million).

Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara and Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui co-chaired the inauguration ceremony of the junction and the Lixus exit, on the Tangier-Rabat motorway, in the province of Larache.

The National Company of Motorways (ADM) carried out the project, described as “important” by the transport minister.

He said the highway’s Lixus interchange is very important “not only for the Lixus seaside resort, but also for the population of Larache.”

The city of Larache is 88.1 kilometers from Tangier.

The minister said that the interchange is characterized by “its technical complexity which could be overcome thanks to the efforts of ADM.”

ADM completed the project within a period of 32 months.

The highway project aims to provide direct access to the Lixus seaside resort, and a second access point to serve the northern city of Larache.

ADM carried out the project under an agreement between the Ministry of Equipment, ADM, and the Ministry of Tourism.

The new infrastructure comprises an overpass, five engineering structures including a viaduct with prestressed beams, 2×2 lanes over a length of approximately 1.6 kilometers, 3 kilometers of ramps and access infrastructure, as well as a toll station with a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per day.

The project is part of Morocco’s approach to improve its infrastructure and to support national tourism by improving access to tourist areas.

In July, Minister Amara announced the Ministry of Equipment plans to invest an annual budget of MAD 40 billion ($4.4 billion) over the coming decade to finance infrastructure projects.

Several other officials also attended the highway project’s inauguration ceremony near Larache, including the wali (governor) of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, Mohamed Mhidia, and the president of ADM, Anouar Benazzouz. Also present were the president of the Management Board of the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development, Dounia Ben Abbes Taarji, and the governor of the province of Larache, Bouassam El Alamine.