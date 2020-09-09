Arab League Council: Morocco Renews Commitment to Palestinian Cause

The country has repeatedly stressed its position, vowing to continue to prioritize the legitimate rights of Palestinians and their establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Rabat – Morocco’s government renewed its commitment to continue to defend the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday that Morocco’s attachment to the constants of the Palestinian cause is “unceasing and unconditional.”

The country’s attachment to the cause is “unceasing, unconditional and is matched only by the sustained effort to find diplomatic, political, legal, and practical steps and channels capable of reaching a solution.”

The minister made his remarks during the 154th session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers.

He said that the situation now regarding the cause “must call on us to stimulate initiatives and get out of the wait-and-see attitude, by reconsidering certain methods followed by opening up to all the major players in the file.”

Morocco has repeatedly called for joint efforts to help Palestinians guarantee their legitimate rights and secure an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Several states and organizations have recently expressed satisfaction with the country’s position, including the China-Arab Cooperation Forum

In July the forum lauded Morocco’s eforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

Unity needed to face challenges in region

In addition to Morocco’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, Bourita also emphasized a “tendency to reduce the challenges facing the Arab world to everything that is exogenous and outside the region, which is totally false.”

The official highlighted the challenges in the region, including weak integration, limited trade, and insufficient joint development projects.

Bourita also expressed regret over the decline in bilateral investments.

The diplomat also recalled the “difficulties” that prevented the league’s development of a “common action plan with well-determined funding to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our security, our economy and our health system.”

The Moroccan FM called for an “inclusive vision” to address the challenges based on the principle of solidarity rooted in the Arab culture.