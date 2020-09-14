Rabat’s Lycee Descartes School Closes After Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The school closed at the request of Moroccan authorities, the administration said.

Rabat – Lycee Descartes school in Rabat has announced a decision to close its doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The school, which will close its doors for 14 days, confirmed the news to Morocco World News on Monday.

Lycee Descartes also published a statement on Sunday to announce that students will join remote education for the 14-day period.

“As of Monday September 14, each head teacher will contact the class for which they are responsible to support students with the teaching method.”

The school announced that it will hold a meeting today to determine the organization of distance education, vowing to communicate details to parents in the evening.

“All teams remain mobilized for the education and safety of your children,” the school’s statement concluded.

Since last week, screenshots from the school’s principal’s office went viral online about a COVID-19 case in the teaching staff.

Morocco World News contacted Lycee Descartes on Friday, but did not receive an immediate response until Monday morning.

In line with Morocco’s pandemic policies amid a resurgence of COVID-19 numbers across the country, the school will adopt full remote education. Ahead of the academic year start, Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced that the country would adopt remote education.

However, the ministry went on to provide parents with the possibility of choosing between in-person classes and remote education.

The ministry later announced that 80% of the parents decided to send their children to school for in person education.

Since the start of classes, however, authorities have been compelled to close a score of schools across Morocco in cities with hundreds of COVID-19 cases. In Casablanca, where the virus has rapidly spread in recent weeks, most schools have completely shifted to distance education.

Morocco has recorded 86,686 COVID-19 cases to date, including 67,528 recoveries, and 1,578 deaths.