Nearly half of the fatalities confirmed in Morocco on Monday occurred in the Casablanca-Settat region.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,517 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 88,203.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,442 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 68,970, with a national recovery rate of 78,2%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 36 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,614. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,619 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, September 14.

Morocco counts 275 patients with severe symptoms, including 59 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,177 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,163,560 suspect COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 518 new cases in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco and accounted for 17 of today’s 36 fatalities.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 292 new cases and one additional death.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 160 new cases as well as two fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 132 new cases and four additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 132 new cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 67 new infections and one fatality.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 61 additional cases, as well as three fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 58 additional cases and three deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 58 new cases and one death.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun only recorded 11 new cases, and no deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded one fatality but no new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19’s impact on the start of the school year

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has coincided with the start of the new school year.

Many students were prepared to return to in-person classes, but the spread of the pandemic has prompted the closure of schools in several cities, including Casablanca, Sidi Yahia El Gharb, and Kenitra.

Following suit, the French mission highschool Descartes in the Moroccan capital Rabat decided to close its doors for the next 14 days to contain the spread of COVID-19 among its staff.

The move came after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced in a statement on its website that it will hold a meeting today to determine the next steps for distance education.

“All teams remain mobilized for the education and safety of your children,” the school’s statement concluded.