Morocco Reimposes Strict Lockdown Measures in Youssoufia, Near Marrakech

Rabat – Local authorities in Youssoufia, 100 kilometers northwest of Marrakech, have reimposed strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The strict measures went into effect today, September 14, and will last for a renewable period of 10 days.

The Governor of Youssoufia, Mohamed Salem Essabti, issued a circular on Sunday, September 13 to announce the new lockdown measures. The measures mainly include new closing hours for stores, businesses, and public spaces.

According to the circular, small shops must close at 6 p.m., workshops at 8 p.m., and retail stores, cafes, and restaurants at 10 p.m.

Local authorities also banned the broadcasting of football matches in cafes. Moroccans who do not have access to sports channel networks at home traditionally watch sporting events in cafes, leading to large gatherings when important games take place.

As part of the new lockdown measures imposed on Youssoufia, local authorities have also banned public gatherings and festivities.

Safe for the ban on the broadcast of football matches in cafes, all the other measures mentioned in Sunday’s circular will last for a renewable period of 10 days, depending on the evolution of COVID-19 in the city. The ban will remain in place until the end of Morocco’s state of health emergency, currently scheduled to end on October 10.

Any violation of the new measures will lead to legal repercussions, in accordance with the laws regulating Morocco’s state of health emergency. Local administrative and judicial authorities, as well as security services, have the authority to enforce the regulations and report infractions.

Targeted lockdowns

The decision to reimpose strict lockdown measures in Youssoufia comes after the city regularly recorded over a dozen of new COVID-19 cases per day. On Sunday, Youssoufia recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death, the second-highest figures in the Marrakech-Safi region.

Targeted lockdown measures on specific cities and towns have become a trend since Morocco lifted its nationwide lockdown in June. Cities and provinces that have so far experienced a reimposition of lockdown measures include Casablanca, Khenifra, Midelt, Fez, Tangier, Safi, Marrakech, and Kenitra.