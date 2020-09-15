25 Countries Renew Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity at UNHRC

The Support Group for the Territorial Integrity of the Kingdom includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Rabat – Twenty-five countries renewed their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity in Western Sahara on Tuesday at the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In a statement, the Support Group for the Territorial Integrity of the Kingdom commended the country’s efforts to settle the territorial dispute in Western Sahara, according to Morocco’s state media. Morocco’s Permanent Representative at the UN, Omar Zniber, read the statement.

The group is comprised of 26 countries, including Morocco. Other members include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Djibouti, Senegal, Central African Republic, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Sao Tome and Principe, Guatemala, Saint Lucia, El Salvador, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Dominica, and The Gambia.

The group’s statement emphasized that the UN Security Council recognized Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a serious and credible basis for resolving the conflict between Morocco and the self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, led by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

“The resolution of this political dispute will contribute to the realization of legitimate aspirations of the African and Arab peoples in matters of integration and development, an objective to which Morocco is strongly attached,” the statement stressed.

The group also recalled the UN Security Council’s support for Morocco’s initiatives to promote human rights in Western Sahara and the country’s calls for a census of the Tindouf refugee camps in western Algeria.

Morocco has engaged in constructive, voluntary, and deep interaction with UN human rights bodies, particularly the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the statement continued.

Morocco has hosted 12 special OHCHR procedures, particularly in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla. The UN human rights representatives had free and unrestricted access to all actors and civil society representatives, the statement underlined.

The country also invited a technical mission from OHCHR to visit Morocco with the aim of strengthening the capacity of human rights institutions, the Support Group for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity added.

Meanwhile, in New York, the UN Security Council is working towards finding a mutually acceptable political solution to the Western Sahara issue, the supportive countries stated.

The member states stressed that their interactions with the UNHRC and the OHCHR must retain their “bilateral character and be protected from any instrumentalization” that might generate ”counterproductive policies within the Human Rights Council.”