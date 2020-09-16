Morocco Fighting to Bring COVID-19 Reproduction Rate Below 1

The current reproduction rate of the virus or the “R0” rate in Morocco is currently stable at 1.11.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health acknowledged that the COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening, vowing to reinforce efforts to reduce the reproduction rate of the virus to below 1 in the short term.

Abdelkrm Meziane Bellefqui, the head of the Communicable Diseases Division at the Epidemiology and Disease Control Directorate at the Ministry of Health, said the reproduction rate is currently stable at 1.11.

The ministry wants Morocco to reach a COVID-19 reproduction rate lower than 1.

The reproduction rate, known as the “R0” rate, refers to the average rate of virus transmission from a single infected person.

Bellefqui expressed concern with the remarkable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Casablanca-Settat region, especially in the city of Casablanca.

He also spoke about the evolution of the epidemiological situation over the past two weeks, indicating that the number of cases in Morocco from September 7-13 reached 14,292 against 10,995 from August 31 to September 6.

The figure represents an increase of 30%.

The number of people who recovered increased by 37%, while the number of deaths decreased by 13% during the same period, the health expert said.

Since March 2, the number of cases reached 88,203, while 68,970 patients have recovered.

The number of deaths has reached 1,614, representing a fatality rate of 1.8%. The incidence rate is 242 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The weekly incidence rate has started to increase rapidly.

Morocco ranked 38th in the world and 3rd in Africa in terms of COVID-19 cases. The North African country also ranked 44th globally and fourth in Africa in terms of coronavirus-related deaths and 32nd globally. However, the country is second in Africa in terms of the number of tests.

The country has reiterated calls for all citizens to respect the precautionary and preventive measures of the competent authorities in order to stem the spread of the pandemic.