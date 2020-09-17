Morocco's Labor Ministry Inspected 39,460 Workplaces During COVID-19

Morocco’s Ministry of Labor and Professional Integration organized field inspections at 39,460 workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, from April 15 to September 10.

During the field visits, representatives from the ministry issued 441,231 recommendations for companies to prevent their workplaces from turning into COVID-19 hotspots.

According to Minister of Labor Mohamed Amekraz, the businesses respected 376,972 of the recommendations and ignored 64,259.

Amekraz revealed the numbers on Wednesday during a presentation before the Social Sectors Committee at Morocco’s House of Representatives.

The presentation touched on the Ministry of Labor’s efforts to protect Moroccan workers from COVID-19 and help workplaces implement safety measures.

According to Amekraz, the ministry boosted its efforts in two main areas: Field inspections and communication.

As soon as Morocco began recording COVID-19 cases, the ministry established a joint committee with regional commissions and labor inspectors to ensure the safety of Moroccans in the workplace.

In terms of communication, the Ministry of Labor provided companies and workers with direct contact with labor inspectors through a call center. As of September 10, the ministry’s labor inspectors have answered 52,735 calls.

The ministry also created a new telephone platform “Allo 2233.” The platform offers advice and guidance to businesses in implementing safety measures. It also allowed employees and workers to file complaints and anonymously report safety violations within companies.

Launched on May 5, “Allo 2233” puts the callers in contact with labor inspectors and occupational doctors. As of September 10, the platform has received a total of 10,779 calls, Amekraz revealed.