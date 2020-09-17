Morocco Seizes Nearly 1 Tonne of Cannabis Resin in Tangier-Med Port

The car was set to leave the port on a ship bound for France.

Rabat – Police seized on Thursday nearly 920 kilograms of cannabis resin in a commercial car registered abroad at Morocco’s Tangier-Med Port.

The car was set to leave the port to a European country, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

A search operation enabled police to seize the cannabis resin concealed in the roof of the vehicle, which was about to leave Morocco’s port on board a ship bound for France.

Police arrested a 42-year-old Moroccan national who was the driver of the car.

Security services handed the drugs to the customs administration and put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to fight drug trafficking locally and regionally.

Security patrols from DGSN and other security units, such as the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), enabled Morocco’s police to seize 179,657 tonnes of cannabis and its derivatives last year.

The figure represents an increase of 127 tonnes compared to the previous year.

Security services also seized harder drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.