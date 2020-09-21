Morocco’s Exports Down by 5.7 % in First Eight Months of 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to reflect its impacts on key sectors contributing to Morocco’s economy.

Rabat – The National Ports Agency (ANP) recorded a decrease of 5.7% in Morocco’s exports, with a volume of 339,926 twenty-foot equivalents during the first eight months of 2020.

The ANP’s recent notice on ports activities said that empty export containers recorded a volume of 214,507 twenty-foot equivalent, representing 63.1% of the overall container export traffic.

Meanwhile, imports reached 334,116 twenty foot equivalents. The number represents a decrease of 8% compared to the first eight months of 2019.

The ANP reported that cabotage also witnessed a decrease of 3.2%, reaching 131,693 twenty foot equivalent.

Regarding cereals activities, the ANP said that their imports reached 6.7 million tonnes. The number shows a “strong increase of 51.1% during the first eight months in 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier.

Morocco acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis impacted most of its sectors. Lack of rainfall in last season also negatively impacted Morocco’s harvesting period.

The country’s final production of the three main cereals in the 2019-2020 season is estimated at 32 quintals in Morocco.

The number represents a decrease of 39% compared to the previous season.

Recently, Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture announced the establishment of a cop rotation program on an area of 5.8 million hectares for the upcoming agricultural campaign.

Exports, imports, and cereal production were not the only activities to suffer from the COVID-19 crisis. ANP said that the global traffic of hydrocarbons reached 6.3 tonnes at the end of August. The number marked a decrease of 10.5% compared to the same period last year.

The ANP explained that the number is the result of the decline in activities in several ports, including in Mohammedia (-12.5%), Jorf Lasfar (-9.6%), Nador (-15.1%), Afadir (-2.8%), and Laayoune (-10.7%).

Meanwhile, traffic in phosphates and derivatives rached a volume of approximately 24.2 million tonnes, recording an increase of 12.3%.

The country registered an increase in phosphates activities thanks to the “strong rebound in fertilizer exports (+30.9%), sulfur traffic (+21.1%), and ammonia (+23.3).

For passengers and cruises, the ANP recorded a sharp drop in the sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ANP-managed ports have been suspended for “pleasure, cruise, and passenger shops,” due to the pandemic.

At the end of August 2020, ANP-registered passenger traffic reached 268,799 passengers, a sharp drop of 85% compared to the same period in 2019.

The ports of Tangier and Nador carried out the transit of 97% of global passenger traffic, according to ANP.