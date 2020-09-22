The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers now stands at 85,883.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,227 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 105,346.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,725 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers now stands at 85,883, with a national recovery rate of 81.5%.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s health ministry recorded 34 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,889. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,574 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22.

Morocco counts 277 patients with severe symptoms, including 47 under artificial respiration.

The country’s health authorities excluded 21,066 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,328,523 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco and the cities of Casablanca and Mohammedia are currently under strict lockdown measures.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 478 new cases and seven deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 165 new cases. The region recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 136 new cases and zero fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 107 new cases and three deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 74 new cases and three additional fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 57 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw one additional casualty.

The Oriental region recorded 33 new cases and two deaths.

The three southern regions of Dakhla Oued Eddahab (29 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (16), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (11) did not report any additional fatalities.

In order to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, health authorities opted recently for the local lockdown of cities with a major concentration of infections.

After imposing stricter measures in Kenitra, Mehdia, and Casablanca, authorities put Mohammedia yesterday under lockdown for a week, which might see an extension if the epidemiological situation worsens.