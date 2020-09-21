Morocco Reimposes Lockdown in Mohammedia Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to lead the country in the number of new infections.

Rabat – Local authorities in the city of Mohammedia decided to impose a partial one-week lockdown starting Monday, September 21 at 6 p.m, after a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The city of Mohammedia recorded a total of 115 cases in the last three days, according to the Ministry of Health.

The decision follows a meeting that the regional COVID-19 committee of Mohammedia held today calling for an urgent intervention to limit the spread of the virus, according to a press release from the prefecture of Mohammedia.

The committee issued a set of measures for the one week period.

These include the need to have an exceptional movement permit to travel to and from Mohammedia, delivered by local authorities.

The suspension of all commercial activities after 10 p.m, including cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, and grocery stores, is also within the measures. Classified restaurants will exceptionally close at 11 p.m.

Facilities that will experience a total closure include beaches, parks, traditional baths, gyms, game halls, stadiums, and proximity sport fields.

For transport, authorities decided not to allow buses from Casablanca into Mohammedia. In addition, they decided to reduce the passenger capacity of transport within the city to 50%, for both taxis and busses.

A group of neighborhoods in Mohammedia that host a major number of COVID-19 infections will see an even more strict lockdown.

These include Hay Al Hassania, Hay Ennasr, Hay Errachidia, Hay Riad Salam, Hay Nahda, Hay Sadik, the communes of Beni Yakhlef and Chellalat, the housing estate of Chellal and Safaa, and Hay El Fath.

The authorities of Mohammedia prohibit movement to and from these neighborhoods. Exceptions apply to those with a movement permit for professional, humanitarian, or health purposes.

Restaurants, cafes, and businesses in these neighborhoods must close at 8 p.m, in addition to proximity markets and souks at 4 p.m. There is also a total closure of beauty salons and traditional baths.

Authorities affirmed that the one week of partial lockdown is renewable and might reach other neighborhoods if necessary, based on the epidemiological situation.

For education, the regional COVID-19 committee will maintain in-person lessons depending on parents’ choices. However, there is a possibility of closing any school that records major COVID-19 infections.

The province of Mohammedia is part of the Casablanca-Settat region, which holds the record in the total number of COVID-19 infections in Morocco, as well as the highest number of new infections nearly everyday.

