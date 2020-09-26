Spain Announces New Repatriation Opportunity for Citizens in Morocco

The Spanish Embassy in Morocco has announced that ferry company Trasmediterránea will organize another special repatriation ferry on October 3.

Rabat – Ferry company Trasmediterránea will organize another repatriation ferry for Spanish citizens on October 3. The Spanish embassy in Morocco has announced the ferry company will add the additional trip for Spanish citizens that have found themselves stuck in Morocco due to COVID-19 preventative measures.

Trasmediterránea already has one ferry set to depart on September 26, and is now adding another repatriation opportunity from Morocco to Spain on October 3. Spanish publication El Faro De Ceuta predicted that the ferry is likely to depart at 2 in the afternoon, as previous repatriation ferries have.

Earlier repatriation trips through Trasmediterránea departed from the port of Tangier-Med at 2 pm and arrived in the Spanish port of Algeciras around 8 in the evening. Trasmediterránea will announce the exact schedules on its website. Citizens of Spain can register for the repatriation trips by filling out a form on the ferry company’s website.

Borders between Morocco and Spain are officially closed but special repatriation trips have been organized to ensure citizens can return to their home country. Measures to control COVID-19 have made travel a confusing and often frustrating procedure, especially as fluctuating COVID-19 case loads have resulted in rapidly changing government action.

Special flights via Royal Air Maroc (RAM), Air Arabia Maroc and TUI Fly continue for citizens from visa-exempt countries. RAM extended its list of destinations on September 22, with a total of 35 international destinations now available as part of the special flights program. Spanish nationals that urgently need to travel to Andalusia can also make use of direct flights to Malaga.