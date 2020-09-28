The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun regions reported zero new cases and no additional deaths.
Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,422 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 119,107.
The country also reported another 1,877 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is now 97,468. The national recovery rate is 81.8%.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 44 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,113. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,526 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, September 28.
Morocco counts 415 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 39 are under artificial respiration.
Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,885 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Approximately 2,456,550 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.
COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco
Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 542 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 19 fatalities.
Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in any region in Morocco.
The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 247 new cases. The region also recorded four additional deaths.
The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 157 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 133 new cases and four additional fatalities.
The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 132 new cases. The region recorded four deaths.
The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 66 new infections. The region also saw three more COVID-19-related deaths.
The Oriental region registered 62 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.
The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 39 new cases and two deaths.
The regions of Souss-Massa (37 new COVID-19 cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (seven) recorded no fatalities today.
Meanwhile, the regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun did not report any new COVID-19 cases or deaths.