The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun regions reported zero new cases and no additional deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,422 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 119,107.

The country also reported another 1,877 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is now 97,468. The national recovery rate is 81.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 44 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,113. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,526 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, September 28.

Morocco counts 415 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 39 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,885 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,456,550 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 542 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 19 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 247 new cases. The region also recorded four additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 157 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 133 new cases and four additional fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 132 new cases. The region recorded four deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 66 new infections. The region also saw three more COVID-19-related deaths.

The Oriental region registered 62 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 39 new cases and two deaths.

The regions of Souss-Massa (37 new COVID-19 cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (seven) recorded no fatalities today.

Meanwhile, the regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun did not report any new COVID-19 cases or deaths.