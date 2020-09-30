Morocco, Germany Allocate $4.3 Million to Promote Scientific Research

The fund is within the framework of Moroccan-German cooperation for the year 2021.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced an amount of MAD 40 million ($4.3 million) to finance a research and development program in partnership with Germany.

The ministry said that the program is within the framework of Moroccan-German cooperation for the year 2021.

“A call for tenders to finance this program was launched at the initiative of the Ministry of National Education,” the ministry said in a statement.

The press release said the program’s objective is to promote international cooperation in scientific research.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Morocco vowed to increase efforts to promote scientific research.

On September 28, Morocco’s Ministry of Education and a group of Moroccan institutions launched a multi-thematic initiative to boost research.

The initiative has a budget of MAD 170 million ($18.27 million) to finance projects.

The multi-thematic initiative aims to boost research and development in important fields, including the aeronautical and automotive industries, transport, logistics, advanced technologies, education and training, human sciences, and contemporary challenges in Moroccan society.

The program “APR & D2020” also seeks to finance research in priority fields, including agriculture, agri-food industry, fishing, and water, natural resources, and renewable energy.

The ministry launched the project with the OCP Foundation, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, and the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST).