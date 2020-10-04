Morocco’s Blue Pearl Chefchaouen and Other Blue Cities Around the World

If you are a fan of Chefchaouen’s blue panorama, you will be pleased to know that there are several other fascinating cities across the world that share its attractive hues.

The world is full of charm and wonders that make us stop and admire the beauty of our planet. One such site is the captivating blue pearl of Morocco, Chefchaouen. The small blue city with a rich history and architecture draws in travelers from across the globe, but it also makes you wonder about all the other colorful cities around the world.

In a world of gigantic concrete buildings, gray and white houses, toxic factories, and never-ending highways, visiting a little city that is both vibrant with soothing can be a refreshing and beneficial way to indulge in the beauty of the world.

Some of the most wonderful cities in the world are colored with the rainbow. Blue, lavender, green, yellow, orange, and pink give some special small cities a vibrant and cozy atmosphere and forever imprint your travel experience in your memory.

Vibrant pastel blues color the beautiful northern Moroccan city of Chefchaouen. You have probably seen all over Instagram or Pinterest due to its mesmerizing and irresistibly photo-friendly aesthetic.

Blue has a relaxing effect that people associate with the peaceful atmosphere of the sky and the ocean. It also symbolizes trust, confidence, intelligence, faith, truth, and heaven. This means many people find themselves calm when surrounded by the color. To experience this yourself, here are five blue cities around the world worth visiting.

Chefchaouen, Morocco: The blue pearl

Chefchaouen, Morocco. Photo: Pixabay

Located in the Rif Mountains and founded in 1471 by Moulay Ali Ben Moussa is the blue pearl of Morocco, Chefchaouen. The northern city, a reasonable taxi or bus ride from Tangier, is all painted in shades of blue creating a unique panoramic view and laid back atmosphere.

There are a few interesting reasons for the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s blue hues even if none of them is 100% certain. After the Spanish invasion in the 15th century, many Jews sought refuge in the town. Many believe that they brought with them their tradition of painting walls blue.

The ‘blue pearl’ of Morocco, Chefchaouen. Photo: Pixabay

Some locals believe that the walls are painted blue to resemble the Mediterranean Sea and Ras el-Ma waterfall where they get their drinking water. Other Chefchaouen locals believe blue colors the city to keep the houses cooler in warmer months and to repel mosquitoes.

Whatever the reason behind Chefchaouen’s exceptional scenery, you can easily visit the wonderful destination to explore history, culture, mountains, and architecture. Walking the city’s stairs and strolling around winding alleys will lead you to the medina’s shops, with friendly owners and warm smiles offering a variety of traditional Moroccan items. One of the most famous blue cities around the world, Chefchaouen is a great destination for photographers, adventurers, and nature-lovers alike.

Oia, Greece

One of the most famous blue cities around world is Oia, Greece. Photo: Pixabay

Oia is a peaceful and beautiful town situated on the island of Santorini in South Aegean, Greece. Oia is mesmerizing with the startling blue Aegean Sea that surrounds it, the clear blue sky above it, and the blue domes and tiles that decorate the whitewashed buildings and houses.

The town looks like a wonderful painting of cozy houses swimming in a sea of blue from bottom to top with few splashes of other colors like the red shutters, and pink walls or the breathtaking colors of the sunset that gives a brilliant contrast.

Many consider Oia one of the most romantic cities in the world. Travelers also know it a perfect destination to be in total harmony with the self and nature, away from the busy crowded cities. It offers the opportunity to admire beautiful sunsets from colorful shops, restaurants, and cafes.

The definitive reason why Oia is colored white and blue remains a mystery. However, many believe the colors of the Greek flag inspired it, while others think that whitewashing was just a common practice and the blue paint was cheap and easily available at the time.

Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia

Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia. Photo: Pixabay

Sidi Bou Said, also known as Ennejma Essahra or “Star of Venus” in Arabic, is a small town on a hilltop overlooking the Bay of the capital Tunis. Named after an important religious figure who lived there, French painter and musicologist Baron Rodolphe d’Erlanger painted the small town, which he considered his home.

The blue doors, shutters, and lattice windows of the streets’ whitewashed houses give the city its relaxing yet refreshing panorama. While the world boasts several wonderful blue cities, Tunisia’s in particular is an important attraction for artists, authors, and creatives from around and outside of Tunisia.

Exploring and strolling aimlessly through the alleys of Sidi Bou Said can be a relaxing and fun experience and help you escape the loud and bustling life of the city. You can watch the sunset and while drinking coffee in one of the great authentic coffee shops in the area.

Jodhpur, India

Jodhpur, India, one of the busiest blue cities around the world. Photo: Pixabay

Situated on the eastern edge of the Thar Desert, Jodhpur is the second metropolitan city as well as the second largest city in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It is also known as one of the famous blue cities around the world for its striking blue-painted walls and houses.

Circling the Mehrangarh Fort, the large city attracts many tourists from around the world with its blue streets, the majestic 15th century Umaid Bhawan Palace, the Jaswant Thada, the Sadar market, and the clock tower of Ghanta Ghar. The fort is now a museum that showcases a beautiful collection of decorative arts and jewels.

The tradition of painting houses blue was originally for the homes of Brahmins (the highest caste in India). The practice later spread across the city. Some locals of the blue city believe that the color is in homage to one of the chief gods of Hinduism, Shiva.

Juzcar, Spain

Juzcar, Spain. Photo: Rafael Tello

Located in the province of Malaga in southern Spain, the originally whitewashed Andalusian city was painted completely blue in the summer of 2011 to promote Sony Espana’s “Smurfs Movie.” Despite the promotional deal being temporary, the city noticed a huge growth in tourism and locals collectively voted to keep the attractive coloring.

Besides its captivating colors, Juscar is a popular attraction for its Andalusian culture, beautiful landscapes, mushrooms and chestnuts in the surrounding fields, zip-line parks, and trekking paths that operate as an adventure route around the village.

Juzcar is another one of the fascinating cities scattered around the world where you can enjoy green nature while surrounded by a comforting blue atmosphere. You can explore the culture and tradition while indulging in some of the traditional dishes such as soups, cooked chestnuts, and other dishes made with ingredients from the area.

Traveling to other cities and countries around the planet helps us escape our routine and busy and ordinary day-to-day life. It allows us to stay connected with our planet and admire the beauty, traditions, and colorful cultures across the globe.

From Morocco’s blue pearl of Chefchaouen to Spain’s Juzcar, these five blue cities are colorful and attractive destinations around the world where you can go for a peaceful and relaxing retreat while learning more about a different and captivating culture.