Moroccan authorities no longer require COVID-19 serological tests for people wishing to travel to Morocco, national airline Royal Air Maroc has announced.

Authorities also extended the validity duration of PCR tests from 48 hours prior to the flight to 72 hours.

Children under the age of 11 are exempt from COVID-19 test requirements.

Royal Air Maroc announced the new measures on Thursday, October 2.

Previously, all travelers entering Morocco needed to provide negative results of a serological test, as well as a PCR test with results less than 48 hours old.

The decision is the latest in a series of measures aimed at facilitating travel to Morocco while maintaining necessary safety conditions.

The new measure is expected to give more tourists the opportunity to travel to Morocco, especially as access to COVID-19 tests is very limited or expensive in several foreign countries.

Morocco reopened its borders for tourists in early September. The decision, however, came with a lengthy list of requirements.

Tourists who want to enter Morocco must be nationals of visa-exempt countries and have confirmed hotel reservations.

Foreign business people with a formal invitation from a Moroccan company are also allowed to travel to Morocco.

Prior to allowing tourism and business visits, Morocco only opened its borders to Moroccans living abroad and their family members.

The strict COVID-19 testing requirements, however, prevented many Moroccans from traveling to their home country.

It remains to be seen whether the eased measure will significantly increase the number of people entering Morocco.

