Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,776 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 140,024.

The country also reported another 2,788 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 118,142. The national recovery rate is 84.4%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 29 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,439. The mortality rate remains at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,443 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

Morocco counts 424 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 40 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,707 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,638,341 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,517 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to seven fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 236 new cases. The region also recorded one additional death.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 222 new cases and five additional fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 171 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa recorded 166 new cases and three additional fatalities.

The Oriental region registered 127 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, reporting one death.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 72 new cases. The region recorded zero deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 49 new infections and saw two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Finally the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab confirmed four new COVID-19 infections and no fatalities.