Morocco Creates Special COVID-19 PCR Test Unit for Police Officers

The unit is within the National Security Center for Radiology and Medical Analysis in Rabat.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorates of National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN and DGST) have created a special unit to conduct COVID-19 PCR tests for police officers.

The testing center will operate at the National Security Center for Radiology and Medical Analysis in Rabat.

#Covid_19

إنشاء وحدة متخصصة في الكشف المخبري (PCR) عن فيروس #كوفيد_19 على مستوى المركز الصحي بالأشعة والتحاليل الطبية للأمن الوطني بمدينة الرباط. pic.twitter.com/RuS1KIz2xz — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) October 13, 2020

King Mohammed VI inaugurated the center in April 2019 in order to modernize medico-social services for Moroccan security personnel.

DGSN and DGST created the new COVID-19 screening unit within the center to enhance the health security of their staff, the two entities said in a press release.

The unit is set to help prevent the spread of the virus among security officers across DGSN and DGST units, especially as Morocco’s police are working on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

DGSN and DGST have been active in the fight against COVID-19 since the virus first emerged in the country. Their first support initiative was a contribution of MAD 40 million ($4.3 million) to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Additionally, both the DGSN and DGST have mobilized forces to deter attempts to create panic and fear among citizens, notably by identifying and removing fake news.

Since the initial outbreak of the virus in Morocco, DGSN has arrested several people for spreading false rumors seeking to undermine the safety of citizens.

Security officers also began to crack down on lockdown violations to curb the spread of the virus amid its early stages. During the first two months of the country’s COVID-19 epidemic alone, Morocco’s police arrested over 91,000 state of emergency offenders.

In addition to work in the field, DGSN launched in May an online platform to communicate violations of the state of emergency.

The platform is part of DGSN’s efforts to set up interactive tools for instant communication with citizens and to involve netizens in the nationwide effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.