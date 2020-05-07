DGSN Launches Platform to Communicate State of Emergency Violations

The launch of the platform follows the positive results of the DGSN’s movement tracking app.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in Morocco has launched an interactive online platform to communicate violations of the country’s state of emergency measures to the public.

The open platform, covid.dgsn.gov.ma, is part of the DGSN’s efforts to set up interactive tools to establish instant communication with citizens and to involve internet users in national efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The digital mechanism adds to the DGSN’s other virtual security services, including the emergency hotline “19” to report violations of the emergency state and the movement tracking application to ensure citizens’ respect for lockdown measures.

DGSN experts engineered the new platform, which is based on the automatic collection of data on violations. The platform transmits the data to the DGSN’s control and coordination rooms, allowing patrols and units in the field to effectively ensure the implementation of confinement measures in various urban areas.

Similar to its response to criticism of its movement tracking app, the DGSN has assured the public that the platform carefully respects users’ personal data.

The DGSN consulted the National Control Commission for the Protection of Personal Data to establish a legal and organizational framework aimed at preserving information collected through the platform, in order to use the data solely within the framework of DGSN security structures and protocols.

The launch of the platform follows the positive results of the movement tracking app, which similarly relies on collaboration between citizens and security services to effectively prevent violations posing a potential threat to public health.