Miss Morocco Ibtissam Moumni Backs Saad Lamjarred, Sparks Outrage in Egypt

The controversial remarks came in response to the campaign some Egyptians launched against Saad Lamjarred, whose concert was canceled after backlash.

Rabat – Miss Morocco Ibtissam Moumni received backlash after making controversial remarks to defend Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, whose concert in Egypt was canceled due to rape allegations he is facing in France.

Cairo Show recently canceled the Moroccan singer’s concert after Egyptians launched a campaign against him.

The show was scheduled for December, but thousands of Egyptians took to social networks to protest the event.

The social network users launched a campaign against the Moroccan singer’s appearance through the hashtags: “Saad_Lamjarred_Rapist,” and “We_don’t_want_Lamjarred_in_Egypt.”

Read also: Egyptian Parliament Responds to Egypt’s Growing ‘MeToo’ Movement

In response to the campaign against Saad Lamjarred, Ibtissam Moumni shared an Instagram story with a controversial remark, comparing Egyptian girls to men.

In the post, Ibtissam Moumni implied that Egyptian women are too ugly to attract the alleged sexual predator: “So you think Saad Lamjarred will show up in the concert and harass your daughters who look like men?”

The statement received divided opinions from Moroccan and Egyptian social network users as well as counter-attacks on her physical appearance.

An Egyptian Twitter user slammed Ibtissam Mouni, telling her “Do you think you are a female just because you are wearing gold.”

“The [lip] filler only lasts for six months and you will have to use it again. Filler doesn’t last forever, Ibtissam Moumni.”

وانتي فاكرة لما تلبسي دهب

كده بقيتي انثي 😂😂😂😂

كلها 6 شهور والنفخ يبوظ وتعوزي تنفخي تاني 😂😂😂

ابتسام مومني النفخ لا يدوم 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xhUbJhhICU — سيدة تويتر الاولي 💎 مودي 🇪🇬 (@mody1610_eg) October 15, 2020

Following the campaign Twitter users launched against her, Ibtissam Moumni shared several screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with an alleged movie director.

Ibtissam Mouni explained to her followers that she has rejected appearing in Egyptian movies because some of them are “porn.”

“I am a Muslim, thanks God, and I cannot feature in such movies. I cannot represent Morocco in such movies,” she explained.

According to her social media presence, Ibtissam Moumni is Miss Morocco 2019 and also Miss North Africa 2020.

The singer and beauty queen has over 228,000 followers on Instagram.