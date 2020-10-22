Western Sahara: Jordan Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

Several other countries recently expressed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, citing the Autonomy Plan as a credible solution to end the conflict.

Rabat – Jordan has joined a list of countries from all continents to support Morocco’s position in Western Sahara.

During the 75th session of the UN General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee, the Jordanian government raised Morocco’s positive involvement in the political process to find a mutually acceptable and agreed-upon political solution for the Western Sahara dossier.

Jordan, through its representative at the UN, also reiterated satisfaction with Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, which is “in accordance with all Security Council’s Resolutions and those of the General Assembly.”

The Middle Eastern country reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, welcoming development efforts in the region, including those to combat COVID-19.

Morocco submitted the autonomy initiative to the UN in 2007. Since then, the plan has enjoyed increasing legitimacy within the international community.

The plan seeks to make Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region under Morocco’s sovereignty. The plan aims to give Sahrawis autonomy to manage their socio-economic and political development process, while Morocco remains responsible for the region’s diplomacy and defense.

Jordan’s support for Morocco’s position in Western Sahara reflects the good diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the exchange of meetings between officials, the two countries continue to express determination to improve bilateral cooperation in all fields.

In addition to Jordan, several other countries reiterated support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, as well as its sovereignty over the region during the recent session of the Fourth Committee.

Senegal, The Gambia, and Cote d’Ivoire all expressed their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity at the UN General Assembly meeting.

Other countries, including Qatar, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, and Paraguay also reaffirmed their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.