Bahrain, Yemen Reiterate Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

Bahrain and Yemen reiterated on Thursday, October 22, their support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan in Western Sahara.

The Bahraini and Yemeni permanent representatives at the UN expressed their countries’ positions regarding the Western Sahara issue before the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee.

“Based on the firm and steadfast positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain, my country renews its support for the serious efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco to find a political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, on the basis of the Moroccan autonomy initiative,” said the Bahraini permanent representation at the UN.

The Bahraini diplomatic mission also expressed support for the UN Security Council’s resolutions regarding the Western Sahara conflict, saying the country hopes the territorial dispute soon reaches a political solution that preserves Morocco’s sovereignty.

Yemen issued a similar statement expressing support for Morocco’s “tireless efforts” to reach a permanent solution to the Western Sahara issue.

The Yemeni permanent representation at the UN said the Security Council’s resolutions represent a good basis to build a political, realistic, and sustainable solution to the territorial conflict.

Yemen also welcomed the Geneva round table meetings in December 2018 and March 2019 between Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, and the separatist Polisario Front.

At the end of the March 2019 meeting, all four parties pledged to meet again for a third roundtable discussion.

Bahrain and Yemen are part of a growing list of Arab states that have expressed support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan in Western Sahara.

Most recently, Jordan and Qatar reiterated their support for both the UN-led political process and Morocco’s Autonomy Plan. Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Sheikha Alya Ahmed Saif Al Thani, called Morocco’s autonomy proposal “a constructive initiative and the basis for any realistic solution to this [Western Sahara] issue.”