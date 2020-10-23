Today Morocco confirmed its highest daily number of COVID-19-related deaths, with 73 in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,685 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 190,416.

Morocco also reported another 2,694 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 157,175. The national recovery rate is 82.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 73 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,205. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths that Morocco has recorded in any single day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 30,036 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, October 23.

Morocco counts 699 patients with severe symptoms, including 60 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 45 are under intubation, while 310 are under non-invasive ventilation.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to reach 30.4%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 19,020 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,963,055 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,673 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 23 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 500 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 14 additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 347 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 295 new cases and six new fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 239 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 210 new cases and seven more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 142 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 78 additional COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (30 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (18) did not record any new COVID-19-related deaths today.