“None of us, officials or citizens, wish to return to total lockdown,” said the head of government.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said on Tuesday that a return to full lockdown is possible if the COVID-19 situation spirals out of control.

El Othmani recognized that no one wants to return to a complete lockdown given the social, economic, and psychological impacts. He added that the possibility of re-implementing a full lockdown in Morocco depends on everyone’s commitment to the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking before the House of Councilors during the monthly session of oral questioning, the head of the government indicated that the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco is worrying, but “not yet out of control.”

He attributed the relative control of the epidemiological situation to the efforts of health professionals.

The same day of his declaration came the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Morocco has recorded in 24 hours, with 4,495 new infections. Morocco also set another record in its daily count of COVID-19-related deaths, with 74 fatalities.

El Othmani reassured the public that the government will base its decisions regarding a lockdown on precise data that specialized scientific committees are monitoring.

The head of government’s declaration follows his refutation of several fake news stories circulating online, claiming that Morocco is planning to enter a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the coming days. In response to the fake news, the official said that the government announces such actions publicly, through official channels and public news outlets.

During Tuesday’s session, the Moroccan official also called for vigilance in the wake of rumors.

The Moroccan politician also recalled how Morocco extended its state of emergency six times in accordance with the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The latest extension was that of October 8, stipulating that the nationwide state of health emergency will remain in effect until November 10.

The state of emergency sets conditions that allow authorities to make swift, necessary decisions for the common good, such as entering or lifting a lockdown.