Atlas Lions Coach Announces Squad to Face Central African Republic

Morocco’s Atlas Lions coach, Vahid Halilhodzic, announced today the 25-man squad set to prepare for the upcoming double confrontation against the Central African Republic.

The majority of players on the list play in major European leagues. The list includes only two players from the local Moroccan league, Botola Pro.

📋🦁Here it is: your #AtlasLions squad for the African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers against the Central African Republic🇨🇫

The Moroccan national football team will face the Central African Republic on November 13 and November 17 as part of the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The first game will take place in Casablanca. Meanwhile, the second game will take place in Douala, Cameroon, due to instability in the Central African Republic.

Morocco is currently leading Group E of the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers with four points, while the Central African Republic is third with three points. If the Atlas Lions win both of their upcoming games, they will guarantee a spot in the African Cup of Nations.

Before the upcoming double confrontation, Morocco drew 0-0 with Mauritania and won 3-0 against Burundi.

The 25 players that Halilhodzic summoned for the next games are set to train at the Mohammed VI Training Complex, near Rabat.

The list includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders, and seven forwards.

Full Atlas Lions’ squad list

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla FC), Munir Mohamedi El Kajoui (Hatayspor), Hicham El Mejhed (Ittihad Tanger).

Defenders: Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Issam Chebake (Yeni Malatyaspor), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax Amsterdam), Hamza Mendyl (FC Schalke 04), Nayef Aguerd (Stade Rennais FC), Zouhair Feddal (Sporting CP), Samy Mmaee (Sint-Truidense VV), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid CF).

Midfielders: Adel Taarabt (SL Benfica), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea FC), Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor), Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nassim Boujellab (FC Schalke 04), Sofyan Amrabat (ACF Fiorentina).

Forwards: Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan), Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos Piraeus), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar), Soufiane Rahimi (Raja Casablanca), Achraf Bencharki (Zamalek SC), Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04).