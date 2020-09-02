Morocco Dominates CAF’s 2020-2021 Football Club Rankings

Moroccan clubs have regularly reached advanced stages of continental competitions in recent years, positioning themselves as some of the best in Africa.

Rabat – Morocco has ranked first in the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) 2020-2021 federation rankings for continental interclub competitions.

Morocco’s Royal Football Federation (FRMF) dominated the standings with 180 points, ranking ahead of Egypt (147 points), Tunisia (140), the Democratic Republic of Congo (83), and Algeria (81).

The rankings, issued on Tuesday, are based on the performances of clubs in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions over the past five years.

According to CAF regulations, clubs earn between one and six points depending on the stage they reached in the competitions. The points are then multiplied by a coefficient, making the most recent performances worth more than earlier ones.

Morocco earned the first spot in the rankings thanks to the achievements of its clubs in African football competitions.

In 2017, Wydad Casablanca won the CAF Champions League. In 2018, their rivals Raja Casablanca earned the CAF Confederation Cup.

In 2019, Wydad Casablanca reached the final game of the CAF Champions League and RS Berkane was a finalist in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Finally, in the ongoing 2020 competitions, four Moroccan clubs have reached the semi-finals—Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League and RS Berkane and HUS Agadir in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Start date of 2020-2021 competitions

CAF’s federation rankings mainly serve to define the number of clubs eligible to participate in the continental competitions from each African country.

Morocco, as one of the top 12 countries in the rankings, has the right to send two football clubs for each of the 2020-2021 competitions.

Morocco’s football federation, however, needs to quickly finish the local league to determine the teams that will play in the continental competitions.

CAF announced that the first registration window for participating clubs will open between October 21 and November 5. A second registration period will take place between November 6-19.

Competitions are set to begin one day after the end of the registration period. The first round matches will take place between November 20-22, and second round games are scheduled for November 27-29.