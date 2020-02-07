CAN 2021: Morocco to Play Against Central African Republic

Following Morocco’s previous victory against Burundi in the qualifiers for CAN 2021, the Atlas Lions are set to take on the Central African Republic.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team will play against the Central African Republic on March 27, as part of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021.

Morocco and the Central African Republic will face off at Casablanca’s Stadium Mohammed V, the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) announced on their official website.

The match is the 3rd round of qualifiers for the Moroccan team.

The Atlas Lions have already won four points in the qualifiers in their matches against Mauritania (0-0) and Burundi (3-0).

Before re-taking the field against Mauritania away, and Burundi on home ground, the national team aims to earn more qualifier points in the next match against the Central African Republic.

The two best squads from each group of the competition will qualify to play in 33rd CAN in Cameroon, January 9.

Vahid Halilhodzic, the Atlas Lions’ coach, has not yet released the official squad list for the upcoming match.

Speaking at a press conference, the coach explained that he and his team are in the process of choosing the players to guarantee the Moroccan team’s victory.



The players have had two and a half months for preparation since their last match against Burundi.

Halilhodzic added the coaching the Moroccan team is both an “honor” and a “big responsibility.”