Morocco Extends State of Health Emergency Until December 10

This is Morocco’s eighth extension of the state of health emergency since it first announced the measure on March 19.

Rabat – Morocco’s Government Council on Thursday announced the extension of the state of health emergency until December 10 to help make swift, necessary decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This is the eighth time that Morocco has extended its state of health emergency. Before this extension, Morocco’s state of emergency was scheduled to expire Saturday, November 10.

The announcement of the official decision came within the framework of a decree complementing the law that regulates the state of emergency.

Morocco first declared its state of health emergency on March 19. It entered into force the next day, when Morocco had only confirmed a total of 77 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The state of emergency comes to allow authorities to make quick decisions based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the country, such as the suspension of travel, the closure of COVID-19 hotspots, and other lockdown measures.

The decision comes only one day after the Ministry of health announced the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours, with 5,745 new infections and 82 new fatalities.

In addition to the ongoing state of emergency, the head of the Moroccan government said on November 3 that a return to full lockdown is possible if the COVID-19 situation in Morocco gets “out of control.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit on Wednesday condemned some citizens’ disregard for preventive measures, particularly in the Casablanca-Settat region, which regularly records the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,478 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — almost half of the country’s new cases — as well as 26 fatalities.