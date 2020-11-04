The ministry confirmed new records in the daily number of infections and deaths for two consecutive days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,745 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 235,310.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours. The second highest daily count was that of yesterday, November 3, with 4,495 new infections.

Morocco also reported another 3,977 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 193,886. The national recovery rate is 82.4%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 82 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,982. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths Morocco has confirmed in any single day, after confirming a new record yesterday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 37,442 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4.

Morocco counts 886 patients with severe symptoms, including 76 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 66 are under intubation, while 531 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 38.4%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,766 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,174,743 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,478 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 26 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 896 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 13 additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 781 additional COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 379 new cases and one new death.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 290 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 257 additional COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 182 new cases and six additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region confirmed 144 more cases and registered one additional COVID-19-related fatality.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 90 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 50 new cases and two new fatalities.

The regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (132 new cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (66) recorded no additional deaths today.