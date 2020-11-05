On Tuesday and Wednesday Morocco confirmed record highs in the number of new COVID-19 infections, and today’s figure is a marginal decline.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,641 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 240,951.

This is the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours. The highest daily count was that of yesterday, November 4, with 5,745 new infections.

Morocco also reported another 3,329 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 197,215. The national recovery rate is 81.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 77 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,059. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 39,677 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5.

Morocco counts 874 patients with severe symptoms, including 80 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 68 are under intubation, while 487 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients fell to 36%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,166 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,189,909 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,517 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 31 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 760 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 701 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 430 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 397 new cases and 10 new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 269 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 151 new cases and four additional deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 142 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 106 more cases and registered one additional COVID-19-related fatality.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (73 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (69), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (26) recorded no additional deaths today.