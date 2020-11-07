Morocco Commemorates Green March with New Projects in Southern Provinces

In recent years, Morocco has heavily invested in development projects in its southern provinces, underlining its commitment to the region.

Rabat – El Hassan Sidki, the governor of the province Morocco’s of Sidi Ifni in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, has launched the construction of a road between Tighit and Mirleft as part of the 45th Green March anniversary.

The new infrastructure project will cover 26 kilometers for an estimated budget of MAD 22 million ($2.41 million).

The construction of the new infrastructure comes as part of Morocco’s development projects in its southern provinces.

The projects seek to enhance road safety and reduce travel time for locals and tourists.

In addition to the Tighit and Mirleft road link, Sidki also launched renovation works aimed at widening and strengthening the road connecting the Ifni bridge to the Lalla Meriem district.

The new, renovated bridge is set to be 570 meters long, with an estimated cost of more than MAD 3 million ($ 328,950).

In addition, the governor of the province also inaugurated the new headquarters of the Pachalik de Mirleft and Place Widadia, two projects carried out on a budget of over MAD 3 million ($ 328,950).

Sidki also inquired about the progress of the construction site of a communal school which will be carried out for an amount of more than MAD 9.43 million ($1.03 million).

Under the instructions of King Mohammed VI, Morocco’s government’s goal is to promote the investment potential of Morocco’s southern provinces, according to authorities.

The project seeks to make the region an economic hub, improving living standards and increasing employment prospects for locals.

On the 40th anniversary of the Green March in November 2015, King MohammedVI launched a development model in Laayoune. According to the Moroccan King, the new development project’s main goal is to cement the Sahara region’s growing status as an economic hub and a crucial link between Morocco and its African roots.

Part of the new development model are railway projects, airports, and other infrastructure plans to further improve the southern region’s life quality.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Green March. Every year, Morocco capitalizes on the commemoration of the momentous event to reiterate its determination to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty over its southern provinces.

King Mohammed VI will deliver a speech tonight instead of the usual date of November 6. The decision is unprecedented and was due to the discovery of a positive COVID-19 case among the technical staff in charge of broadcasting the King’s speech.

The King’s speech will take place at 9 p.m. tonight and will be broadcast on all national television channels and radio stations.