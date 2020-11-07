The procedure exempts children under the age of 11.

Rabat – The embassy of France in Morocco on Friday announced that all travelers from Morocco must present a COVID-19 negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure. The decision will enter into force starting November 11.

The procedure applies to both aerial and maritime transports, the statement indicated.

1/2 Les conditions d’accès au territoire français 🇫🇷ont changé. A partir du 11 novembre, tout voyageur en provenance du Maroc 🇲🇦aura l’obligation de présenter un test PCR datant de moins de 72 heures (à compter de la date du prélèvement). pic.twitter.com/FJBe9PoBGC — La France au Maroc (@AmbaFranceMaroc) November 6, 2020

The procedure exempts children under the age of 11, however.

This decision follows a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in France. Faced with the proliferation of new COVID-19 infection and death cases the French government decided to impose a nationwide lockdown on October 29 to curb the spread of the virus.

The new lockdown is set to end on December 1.

As of November 6, France reached a total of 1,661,853 cases since the virus emerged in the country, including 60,486 new infections and 828 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Three Months ago, a COVID-19 PCR test was not mandatory for travellers coming from Morocco’ it was just “recommended.”

Recently, Air Arabia Maroc announced its decision to create a new line linking Casablanca and Rennes, northwestern France starting December 18.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Flag carrier Royal Air Maroc, issued new ‘‘exceptional measures” to help passengers plan their trips despite the COVID-19 crisis. The measures stipulate that vouchers have a 12 months validity period, with the possibility to get a cash refund.

Since July, Air Arabia Maroc and Royal Air Maroc have been operating flights to several international destinations to help Moroccan stranded abroad and tourists to travel back to their countries of residence.