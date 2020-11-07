This is the third record of COVID-19 confirmed cases during the month of November.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 5,836 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 252,185.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in 24 hours. The second highest daily count was that of yesterday, November 4, with 5,745 new infections.

Morocco also reported another 4,602 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 205,556. The national recovery rate is 81.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 70 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 4,197. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 42,432 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

Morocco counts 935 patients with severe symptoms, including 203 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 67 are under intubation, while 505 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 36%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 14,157 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,219,259 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,409 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 21 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 1,060 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 11 additional deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 686 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 501 additional COVID-19 cases and one death.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 381 new cases and 10 new deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 289 new COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 176 new cases and six additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region confirmed 103 more cases and registered two additional COVID-19-related fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 93 additional COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 66 new cases and one new fatality.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 45 new cases and one new death.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab confirmed 27 new cases and one new fatality.