Polisario Threatens to End UN Ceasefire Agreement with Morocco

The UN and its bodies are monitoring the situation with concern after Polisario’s recent maneuvers and provocations in Guerguerat.

Rabat – Despite repeated warnings from the UN, Polisario has threatened to further violate the Security Council resolutions on Western Sahara.

On Monday, the “Interior Ministry” of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Republic, also known as “SADR,” threatened a war in the region and the end of the ceasefire agreement with Morocco.

The separatist front published a statement warning that the presence of any Moroccan military, security, or civilian personnel in the area will result in a “firm” response from Polisario in “defense” of “national sovereignty.”

The Polisario Front cited allegedly “solid” information, claiming Moroccan security personnel are mobilized to move into the Buffer Strip “to launch an attack on Sahrawi civilians.”

In an attempt to cover up its recent violations in the region, Polisario said the UN and the Security Council are responsible for the safety and security of the Sahrawi civilians.

The statement from the Polisario Front reflected the pressure it is facing. The separatist group found itself isolated after UN bodies denounced its maneuvers in restricted areas, particularly in Guerguerat, a town near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Recently, Polisario supporters carried out illegal protests and hindered both civilian and commercial traffic in the region.

The UN denounced the maneuver, calling on all Polisario members and supporters to leave the region and refrain from blocking traffic.

“Our colleagues in the UN Mission in Western Sahara (MINURSO) reports that, as of this morning, it observed some 50 people, including men, women and children, present in the buffer strip at Guerguerat. They were blocking the traffic that passes through the area,” UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to the maneuvers.

On behalf of UNSG Antonio Guterres, Dujarric said MINURSO mobilized more staff in the area to help defuse any tension and disruption to regular and commercial traffic.

Some photos online also show Polisario supporters taunting Morocco’s military personnel, who refrained from using force despite Polisario’s maneuvers.

Morocco condemned Polisario’s provocations, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that such maneuvers disqualify the separatist group from participating in roundtable talks to find a political solution for the conflict.

King Mohammed VI also condemned the maneuvers in his Green March speech on Saturday.

The King expressed concerns about the region, saying that Morocco categorically rejects “the unacceptable practices designed to disrupt the normal flow of traffic between Morocco and Mauritania, change the legal and historical status of the territory east of the berm, or illegally exploit the region’s resources.”

The monarch said that Morocco will respond to the violations with the “utmost firmness and resolve, to any practices or attempts designed to undermine the security and stability of its southern provinces.”