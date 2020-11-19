Spread the love

Morocco has launched a series of new infrastructure projects in Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, the country’s southernmost region, to further boost the socio-economic development of the local population.

The Wali (Governor) of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, Lamine Benomar, and the President of the Regional Council, El Khattat Yanja, inaugurated the construction works of the projects on Wednesday on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Morocco’s Independence Day.

The projects include two centers for commercial activities and services in the small coastal town of El Argoub and the town of Bir Anzarane, further to the east. The center in El Argoub will cost MAD 8 million ($876,712), while the second project has a budget of MAD 7 million ($767,123).

The two projects, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Urban Planning and the Agency for the Development of the South, are set to be achieved within 12 months. Each of the centers includes several shops, two catering spaces, two multipurpose rooms, prayer rooms, technical equipment, and outdoor spaces.

The Wali of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab also inaugurated a deepwater drilling operation near Bir Anzarane to address water scarcity in the region. The project, worth MAD 12.66 million ($1.39 million) will draw water from a depth of 1,500 meters.

Housing and rehabilitation projects

Benomar inaugurated a social housing project as well in Tawarta, near Dakhla. The project aims to build 1,500 social housing units in the region.

The first phase of the project seeks the construction of 1,000 housing units, including 402 residential buildings and 54 shops. It has a budget of MAD 190 million ($20.82 million).

Other projects launched on Wednesday include the rehabilitation of the Oum Labouir beach, near Tawarta, and the renovation of the entrance to Dakhla.

The first project has a budget of MAD 30 million ($3.29 million) and is set to be completed within 12 months. Meanwhile, the second project will be carried out over a period of 10 months and will cost MAD 11.82 million ($1.29 million).

During his visit to Dakhla, the wali of the region gave out several trucks and vehicles to local authorities in the city, for a total cost of MAD 10.35 million ($1.13 million).

One day prior to the launch of these projects, on November 17, Benomar inaugurated regional road 1100, connecting Bir Anzarane to Gleibat El Foula, and regional road 1105 between Gleibat El Foula and Oum Dreyga. The two infrastructure projects collectively cost MAD 79 million ($8.66 million).