Brazil Calls for Unimpeded Commercial, Civil Traffic in Guerguerat

Several countries have expressed support for Morocco’s actions to secure the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Rabat – The Brazilian government expressed concerns regarding the situation in Guerguerat, emphasizing the importance of the border in the region.

The Brazilian foreign affairs ministry said that Brazil is following the situation in Guerguerat, hoping to see continued stability in the flow of commercial and civil traffic across the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

“In the interest of peace and prosperity in the region, Brazil hopes that traffic and trade flows at the El Guerguerat border post will be guaranteed unimpeded,” the statement said, cited by Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Brazil also reiterated support for the UN-led political process with a view to finding a just and mutually acceptable solution.

“The Brazilian government rejects the use of violence and calls for respect for the ceasefire in force since 1991,” the Brazilian foreign ministry added.

The statement comes after Polisario declared a war and repeatedly announced the collapse of its ceasefire with Morocco.

The initial announcement of the ceasefire collapse followed Morocco’s action in Guerguerat against Polisario militiamen’s maneuvers in the region.

Polisario’s supporters had blocked civil and commercial traffic in the region since October 21. In response, Morocco’s military ensured the flow of traffic through the area by establishing a security cordon on November 13.

King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s determination to continue to maintain the stability in the region within its responsibilities in defense of its territorial integrity.

A list of countries, which continues to grow, support Morocco’s operation in the region, including Benin, Chad, Senegal, Djibouti, and others in Africa.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and others also support Morocco’s action to secure the region.