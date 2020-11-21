Moroccan Food: 5 Healthy Late-Night Moroccan Meals

Light Moroccan foods can be great to have a few hours before sleeping for a tasty meal and a healthy body.

Eating before bed can be unhealthy and cause weight gain and other health problems and complications. Luckily, Moroccan cuisine offers a range of healthy food that you can have before sleep as a late-night meal. With its rich flavors and health benefits, Moroccan food often finds its way into the diets of non-Moroccans.

Many people hesitate to change their diet and lifestyle to a healthier one in fear of always eating bland and flavorless food without enjoying their meals. However, that is completely the opposite case when it comes to Moroccan food.

Morocco generally follows a Mediterranean diet, the most recommended diet in the world because it is mainly based on plants, a moderate amount of dairy, and meat served occasionally. Morocco adds its own flavor to the healthy diet with fragrant spices and by merging Spanish culinary influences, giving Moroccan food unique and vibrant flavors.

Moroccans also tend to prefer baking, boiling, and slow-cooking over deep frying, which keeps meals more healthy. When roasting or frying, Moroccans often use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for its many health benefits.

It is important to watch what we consume before bedtime because it can affect the quality of our sleep as well as our health. There are five healthy Moroccan foods that you can eat before sleeping to fulfill your hunger, satisfy your taste buds, and keep you healthy.

Rice with milk

One of Moroccans’ favorite healthy foods is rice with milk. Rice is essential in almost every culture and cuisine, with each country and region having its own recipe and way of cooking the grain.

Rice with milk is one of the traditional meals that brings up a lot of memories for Moroccans—we’ve all had the light meal either served as breakfast in the morning or at night during a late dinner.

The main ingredients are white rice and milk, making the preparation very easy and affordable for everyone.

The rice first needs to be washed several times until the water becomes clear.

The washed rice is then cooked in a casserole or saucepan with water, olive oil, and salt, and stirred frequently. After the rice is well-cooked and the water has evaporated, you can add the milk. If you are vegan, almond milk works, as well. Some Moroccans like to add cinnamon and honey to their rice and milk, which add a delicious sweet flavor to the healthy food.

Belboula

Another healthy Moroccan breakfast food that can also be served before bedtime is belboula soup. The traditional Moroccan soup has many health benefits and a warming effect, which makes it the perfect late-night meal to have for a long night of deep sleep.

Belboula soup, also called hssoua, is made with barley grits cooked in water with cumin, salt, butter, olive oil, and sometimes thyme for extra flavor. After the barley is well-cooked, milk is added and the dish is served hot with more olive oil and cumin.

The light meal is a source of multiple healthy nutrients such as protein, iron, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that help strengthen your health and fulfill your late-night cravings without high-calorie processed food that can damage your health and negatively affect your sleep quality.

Bakula

Bakula or khoubiza is a delicious, healthy Moroccan mallow salad that is the perfect food to have before you sleep. Mallow is a plant that grows everywhere in Morocco, and a lot of people will pick it themselves to make the tasty dish, or they can buy them in large bunches in the souk (market).

In Morocco, the mallow salad can be served either as an appetizer or a side dish, and a lot of Moroccans will have it for dinner because it is light yet fulfills their hunger while keeping them healthy and allowing them to have a good night’s sleep.

To prepare bakoula, the mallow leaves thoroughly washed, chopped, and steamed. When they are cooked, Moroccans will add preserved lemon, olive oil, olives, salt, pepper, ginger, garlic, and chili pepper or harissa for those who want it a bit on the spicy side.

This healthy Moroccan food is easy to make and does not take much time to prepare. In addition, the light meal is rich in vitamins, folate, magnesium, iron, calcium, and fiber, all of which help boost your health.

Roasted carrots

Roasted carrots are one of the popular foods in Morocco and just like bakoula, they can be served as an appetizer, a side dish, or as a light meal that you can have before bed. Roasted carrots are popular in North African countries and in the Middle East, with each country having its own version of the delicious dish.

To prepare the simple and healthy Moroccan food, chop the carrots and boil them until they are tender but still hold their shape. Some Moroccans will also add green beans to add color to their dish. While the carrots are boiling, you can prepare the seasoning, which consists of olive oil, cumin, lemon, and harissa, if preferred spicy.

After the carrots are boiled, they are roasted with the prepared seasonings and can be served either warm or cold. Some Moroccans prefer their roasted carrots sweet and instead of harissa and lemon, add rosewater, cinnamon, raisins, and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.

Besides its tasty mouthwatering flavor, this light Moroccan meal is packed with healthy nutrients. Carrots are amongst the healthiest vegetables, being a great source of vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants which can help strengthen your immune system, lower your cholesterol level, and even improve your eye health.

Beet salad

As you might have guessed by now, Moroccans love salads and most traditional Moroccan foods have vegetables in them. The Moroccan beet salad is often served as an appetizer and some Moroccans prefer to have it at dinner before sleeping instead of a heavier meal.

The red vegetable is a food that is available year-round in Morocco. The Moroccan recipe for healthy beet salad is simple and doesn’t take long to prepare, which makes it an even more perfect late-night food.

To prepare the beet salad, you should wash the vegetables well and add them to boiling water. After they are cooked and tender, you can peel them and chop them into small pieces. To season the salad, add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Another way to cook the beets is to chop them into small, evenly-sized pieces after peeling and roasting them instead of boiling them, using the same seasonings. Moroccans will also add chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, and some parsley for extra flavor.

The colorful salad is a healthy choice to have at night when your body is ready to rest. Beets are a superfood that everyone should indulge in eating from time to time, as they are rich in potassium, manganese, vitamin C, and fiber.

Eating healthy does not necessarily mean eating bland food with fewer flavors and missing out on delicious meals. Moroccan cuisine offers various foods that are both delicious and healthy, rich in nutrients that benefit you in the long run.

Eating heavy meals and processed food at dinner can lead to weight gain or more serious health conditions, which is why it is essential to keep an eye on the food we eat and when we eat it. These five light, healthy Moroccan foods in your diet are great to have before bed, and including them in your regular diet can help you monitor your health and while enjoying delicious meals.