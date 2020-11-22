COVID-19: Morocco Extends Lockdown Measures in Casablanca

The preventive measures have been in force in Casablanca since September 7 due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has decided to extend the lockdown and COVID-19 preventive measures in force in the city of Casablanca and nearby regions, including Mohammedia.

The government issued a press release on Saturday evening to announce the decision, extending the preventive measures to other nearby cities such as the provinces of Berrechid and Benslimane.

The decision to extend the preventive measures in the provinces is due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The decision will maintain the lockdown and strict preventive measures implemented since September 7 in Casablanca to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The government called on residents of the concerned areas to respect the health measures, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

People who need to travel to and from Casablanca amid the lockdown must acquire an exceptional movement permit signed by local authorities.

The same measures apply to the city of Mohammedia near Casablanca.

Health workers and authorized employees can bypass the curfew hours with a signed exceptional movement permit from local authorities.

The provincial authorities of the prefecture of Ouezzane, in northern Morocco, also announced the adoption of several preventive measures from Saturday for two weeks.

The measures also include the establishment of a night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with the exception of travel for professional, health, and humanitarian reasons.

The government also decided to close game rooms, sports halls, stadiums, hammams, hairdressing, and beauty salons.

Pharmacies and clinics are excluded from the lockdown restrictions.

The measures will remain in force for a period of 15 days, renewable for an additional period of two weeks if the pandemic situation in the province does not improve.

The decision followed the Moroccan health authorities’ report on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Morocco has confirmed 320,962 COVID-19 cases as of November 21, including 266,711 recoveries and 5,256 deaths.