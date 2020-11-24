Morocco’s DGSN Purchases 660 New Police Vehicles

The directorate is responsible for the safety and security of citizens in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has purchased 660 new vehicles of various types to upgrade its fleet.

A press release from DGSN said the new vehicles, “with the most developed technical standards,” will benefit various police teams and intervention units, in the aims of facilitating their missions.

The purchased vehicles include various light cars, AWD cars, motorcycles, all-terrain motorbikes, and utility vehicles. Each type of vehicle will benefit police teams depending on the nature of their missions and their area of work.

The vehicles also include new trucks to transport the horses of the national security cavalry and the police dogs of cynotechnical units.

For civil servants working at the headquarters of DGSN, the institution purchased new transport vans, with a capacity of 11 to 21 seats.

Other purchases include 36 new ambulances, 14 trucks equipped with water pumps, and three tow trucks.

The water pump trucks are fitted with surveillance cameras to record interventions, as well as various tools to clear roads and remove obstacles, among other technological tools.

The new purchases are part of DGSN’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its equipment and modernize its vehicle fleet. The initiative seeks to allow Moroccan security services to respond swiftly and efficiently to emergency calls. It also aims to improve the work conditions of police officers and improve their field operations.

