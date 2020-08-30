Morocco’s DGSN: Appointment Necessary to Request or Renew CNIE

The DGSN will make exceptions to the requirement for older adults or people with chronic illnesses.

Rabat – Citizens looking to request or renew an electronic national identity card (CNIE) must book an appointment, Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) clarified on Sunday.

The DGSN will make some exceptions for older adults, people with chronic illnesses, or individuals with urgent medical appointments.

Moroccans will be able to make appointments for CNIE services via www.cnie.ma starting September 3.

The electronic portal allows users to submit their requests for obtaining and renewing a CNIE and book an appointment to obtain the card. The DGSN is launching the website to avoid the congestion of the centers and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The website also allows the DGSN to provide CNIE services to citizens under appropriate and quality conditions, the statement added. The use of the portal also supports Morocco’s digitalization reforms, giving the DGSN an opportunity to improve its digital services.

Article 16 of Law 20.04, relating to Morocco’s new electronic national identity card, stipulates that CNIEs issued before August 13 will remain valid until ‘the end of their validity period or until the information on the card is modified.

Moroccans also have the option of switching out their ID cards for a CNIE even before their current card expires, the DGSN clarified.

Earlier this month, the DGSN explained how the new ID cards are easier to use and more secure for citizens, and support Morocco’s digitalization approach.

Morocco’s CNIE has advanced standards to fight against fraud and identity theft. The cards are equipped with security elements that prevent falsification and allow citizens to prove their identity quickly and securely to public and private bodies.

When accessing public or private services on the internet with their CNIE, Moroccans have the assurance that no malicious actors can extract and exploit their identification information.

Although having an ID card is not compulsory in Morocco until age 16, minors may receive a CNIE at the request of their parents or legal representative.