Haiti 1st Non-Arab or African State to Open Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla

Haiti is the 18th country to announce its decision to open a consulate in Morocco’s southern provinces.

Rabat – The Republic of Haiti has decided to open a consulate general in Dakhla, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs in Haiti addressed a letter to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita to express his country’s decision to open the consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

The Carribean country will be the first non-Arab and non-African country to open a consulate in Morocco’s southern provinces after 16 other nations.

Haiti’s decision comes after its statement to express support for Morocco’s peaceful action to ensure the safety of truck drivers and civilians in Guerguerat, a vital crossing at the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

The country also expressed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and for the UN-led political process to find a solution to the conflict over Western Sahara.

The situation in Guerguerat caused concerns at the international level, with several countries condemning Polisario’s provocative moves in the region.

Starting October 21, Polisario carried out a blockade of the Guerguerat border crossing, sending children, women, and men to obstruct the flow of commercial and civilian traffic.

The blockade in Guerguerat trapped drivers and impacted the Mauritanian economy after the UN failed to resolve the situation.

The concerns forced Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces to act on November 13 against Polisario’s provocation and restore stability in the region.

Beyond the Guerguerat situation

Despite Polisario’s hostile maneuvers, Morocco continues to earn support for its cause in the international community.

Dozens of countries expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat and vowed to continue to back Morocco’s territorial integrity.

A list of countries showed support for Morocco’s sovereignty with political actions, including the decision of many to open consulates in Morocco’s southern cities of Dakhla or Laayoune.

The two provinces are home to 16 consulates general, including the UAE’s diplomatic representation.

In addition to Haiti, Jordan also announced its decision to open a consulate in Laayoune, a move that reflects unwavering support for Rabat’s position in Western Sahara.

With the future opening of Jordan and Haiti’s consulates, Laayoune and Dakhla will be home to 18 consulates combined.

To date, the two provinces host 16 consulates, including those of Sao Tome and Principe, UAE, and Cote d’Ivoire, among others.