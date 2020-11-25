Libyan Deputies Morocco Major Contributor to Stability in Arab World

Spread the love

Morocco plays an active role in the resolution of issues and conflicts in the Arab world, especially the Libyan crisis, said Ahmed Chalhoub, a deputy at Libya’s House of Representatives, on behalf of his fellow deputies.

Chalhoub made the statement on Tuesday during the consultative meeting of the Libyan House of Representatives. The session is taking place in Tangier, northern Morocco.

Speaking before the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, Chalhoub welcomed Rabat’s “firm positions” to ensure stability in the Maghreb and the Arab world.

He thanked Morocco and King Mohammed VI, as well as the Moroccan government, parliament, and people, for their efforts to resolve the political crisis in Libya.

The ongoing consultative meeting of Libyan deputies in Tangier came following an invitation from Morocco’s parliament.

Reviewing the meeting’s goals, Chalhoub said the session seeks to bring together the various opinions and points of view of Libyan deputies. The meeting took place in Morocco because conditions in Libya do not allow holding such events, he added.

The session, set to close Wednesday, convened 110 deputies from the Libyan House of Representatives. The legislative body is one of the institutions competing for power in Libya.

Based in the northeastern coastal city of Tobruk, the Libyan House of Representatives supports the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The House of Representatives competes with the Tripoli-based High Council of State. Both parties are now engaged in talks to solve the domestic conflict.

The consultative session in Morocco came one week after a delegation from the Tobruk Parliament met with deputies from the Libyan High Council of State in Tunis.

The talks in Tunisia were inconclusive regarding the transition government to oversee future elections in Libya. However, the two parties agreed that elections should take place next year on December 24, Libya’s Independence Day.

Morocco was one of the first countries that facilitated negotiations between the rival Libyan parties. In 2015, a meeting near Rabat led to the Skhirat Agreement, which now constitutes an internationally-recognized framework for overcoming the political crisis in Libya.

More recently, Morocco hosted three sessions of the Inter-Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, near Rabat, from September to November. The meetings brought together delegations from the rival Libyan parliaments and led to “important understandings,” notably agreements on the criteria and mechanisms for appointments to sovereign leadership positions.