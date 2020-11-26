Snowfall, Heavy Thunderstorms to Continue in Morocco Until Sunday

The rainfalls are expected to benefit Morocco’s agriculture campaign after delayed precipitation.

Rabat – The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) released a special weather report today to announce that snowfall, lower temperatures, and heavy thunderstorms will continue until Sunday in several areas across Morocco.

The special report said that snowfall will hit several regions from Thursday to Friday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Azilal, Beni Melilal, Tinghir, Midelt, Ifrane, Khenifra, Sefrou, Taza, Guercif, and Taourirt.

DMN expects the same weather in Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Errachidia, and Bouleman.

The directorate forecasts cold weather ranging between -7 and -3 degrees Celsius in the Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Midelt, and Ifrane provinces from Thursday to Sunday.

Temperatures will range between -3 and 2 degrees Celsius in the provinces of Khenifra, Sefrou, Taza, Taourirt, Guercif, Figuig, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, and Tinghir.

Temperatures between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius are expected in the provinces of Errachidia, Jerada, Al Hoceima, and Boulemane.

The weather office forecasts heavy thunderstorms in the provinces of Figuig, Jerada, Oujda, Berkane, Taourirt, Guercif, and Errachidia on Thursday and Friday.

Gusts of wind and potential hail will accompany rainfall in some places.

Local moderate rain showers will hit the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane, Chtouka-Ait Baha, Taroudant, Guelmim, Inzegane-Ait Melloul, Sidi Ifni, and Tiznit this afternoon.

Strong gusts of wind ranging from 70 to 85 kilometers per hour are expected today in the provinces of Berkane, Bouelmane, Errachidia, Figuig, Guercif, Jerada, Midelt, and Nador.

Morocco expects the rainfall to be beneficial for the agriculture campaign.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced a positive start to the 2020/2021 campaign.

The positive reaction from the ministry came after last season saw a notable lack of rainfall, which resulted in the drop of cereal production in Morocco.

