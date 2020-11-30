2021 General Election: Morocco Sets Deadline for Voter Registration

Morocco’s 2021 general elections are set to take place in September.

Rabat – The deadline for submitting voter registration requests for the 2021 general election will end on December 31, 2020, Morocco’s Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit announced on Monday.

Laftit called on citizens who are not registered on Morocco’s electoral lists to submit their requests.

Eligible citizens include individuals who are at least 18 years old or who will reach this age by March 31 of next year.

Citizens of Morocco can submit their applications for voter registration either directly to the office of the local administrative authority of their place of residence or via www.listeselectorales.ma.

Voters who changed their place of residence must submit requests to transfer registration to the local authorities of their new area of residence, elsewhere in Morocco, before the end of December.

Those who moved within the same municipality must inform the local administrative authorities of their new place of residence in order to update their addresses on the electoral lists.

Voters registered on the current general electoral lists can verify their data by sending a text message to the free number 2727, Laftit said.

The minister also informed professionals working in the sectors under the chambers of agriculture, commerce, industry and service, crafts, and maritime fishing about the period to present new requests for registration on the electoral lists.

He said the process will take place from December 1-31.

“Professionals not registered on the current lists, having fulfilled the required legal conditions and aged at least 18 must submit their applications for registration on the list of election.”

The professionals registered on the electoral lists of professional chambers seeking to transfer their registration from a professional category or from a voting body to another category must submit their requests to the aforementioned offices in December.

New applications for registration and those for transfer of registration will be submitted to administrative committees for examination before taking a decision in accordance with the legal provisions in force, the minister said.

The preparation comes ahead of Morocco’s general elections which will take place in September of next year.

Morocco’s 2021 elections will include three votes — for municipal, regional, and legislative elections — on the same day.

Traditionally, the different elections take place on separate days.

However, Morocco will hold the three votes on the same day with three different ballots to increase voter turnout.

