The Ministry of Health counts 42,861 COVID-19 carriers with severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,118 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 376,738.

Morocco also reported another 3,879 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 327,693. The national recovery rate rose to 87%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 48 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,184. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 42,861 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.

Morocco counts 960 patients with severe symptoms, including 90 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 80 are under intubation, while 530 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 16,032 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,862,013 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,788 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 12 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 755 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 394 new COVID-19 cases and nine more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 304 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 259 new cases and three new deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 162 new cases and two more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun followed with 139 new cases and two new deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 106 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 81 new cases and one more death.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 58 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 56 new cases and two more deaths.

With 16 new COVID-19 cases, the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region did not report any new deaths.