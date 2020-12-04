Morocco Sends $3.4 Million of COVID-19 Equipment to Hospital in Laayoune

The health ministry allocated medical equipment to regional hospitals in Morocco’s southern provinces to increase mobilization against COVID-19.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health has allocated logistical support to Laayoune’s Moulay El Hassan Ben Mehdi regional hospital as part of the country’s measures to combat COVID-19.

The equipment support the ministry sent to Laayoune’s hospital is worth MAD 31 million ($3.4 million). It aims to strengthen the resuscitation bed capacity and ensure appropriate treatment and hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

The medical kit includes 42 oxygen concentrators, 42 multi-parameter monitoring devices, 12 laryngoscopes, 34 hospital beds with mattresses, 55 resuscitation beds, and 33 resuscitation ventilators.

The equipment also includes two scanners, two oxygen generators, three mobile radios, three reprographers, and a large batch of kits for rapid antigen testing of new COVID-19 cases.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Abdelilah Boutaleb and the wali (governor) of the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Abdeslam Bekrate, as well as the president of the regional council, Sidi Hamdi Ould Errachid, supervised the operation to hand the support equipment to the regional hospital.

The regional director of health Ali Houari said the delivery of the equipment to the hospital is part of Morocco’s mobilization to face the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The initiative is part of a proactive and anticipatory approach, the official said.

He added that the equipment will increase the current bed capacity of the Laayoune regional hospital to improve healthcare for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking about the epidemiological situation in the region, the health official said that it is under control despite increases in infections.

In addition to the regional hospital in Laayoune, the Ministry of Health also allocated COVID-19 medical equipment to hospitals in the southern provinces of Guelmim-Oued Noun and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra still reports COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, like all other regions in Morocco.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to top the list, however, with the largest number of people who caught the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases Morocco has recorded reached 372,620 today, including 323,814 recoveries.

The number of deaths jumped to 6,136.

The number of active cases also remains high, standing at 42,670.