In Photos: Snow-Covered Ifrane, Morocco’s Beautiful Winter Wonderland

Ifrane has been experiencing steady snowfall since Friday, with locals enjoying the snow and many other Moroccans heading straight to the Michlifen resort for a retreat.

Among the most beautiful cities in Morocco is Ifrane with its stunning snow-coated forests and gardens in winter. Many Moroccans and tourists from around the world would choose to spend their holidays in the enchanting medinas of Marrakech, Fes, and Meknes, but many others head to Ifrane to enjoy its captivating nature.

Ifrane is a beautiful, historic city that invites visitors from around the world to experience Morocco’s diverse culture, unique architecture, and white winters.

Located 1,650 meters above sea level, in the Middle Atlas Mountains, Ifrane city is often called the Switzerland of Morocco.

The resort city has been experiencing snowfall for weeks, but the northern Moroccan city recently got a fresh blanket of snow last week.

Snow in the beautiful city of Ifrane. Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

Locals are enjoying the winter weather and Moroccans are flocking from other cities to the famous Michlifen resort for a fun, snow-filled getaway.



Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone has been able to travel to their favorite city to experience the winter snow. Morocco World News is pleased to bring Ifrane right to you with these gorgeous photos courtesy of Ifrane’s Territorial Commune.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

The resort town was established in the 1930s during the French colonial era as a hill station and an alpine-style resort for Europeans who wanted to escape the summer heat.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

Because of its high elevation and proximity to the North Atlantic Ocean, the city witnesses heavy rainfall, snowfall, and cold temperatures during the winter.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

In summer, the city experiences a cooler-than-average climate but remains comfortably warm.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

The popular city is characterized by its European architecture, with red-roofed houses, lake-studded parks, and various green gardens. The surrounding cedar forest and stunning panoramic views of the Atlas Mountains add to Ifrane’s natural charm.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

Visiting Ifrane, you can indulge in many activities including hiking in Ifrane’s national park, where you can observe wild animals including Morocco’s famous but endangered Barbary macaque, or have fun skiing at the top-rated Michlifen resort and enjoying the snow in Ifrane.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

You can also stroll through the town’s streets to see the numerous fountains, small gardens, and the large lion statues, visit Lake Dait Aoua for some beautiful views, have a relaxing day at the La Prairie Park, and visit small waterfalls in the large cedar forest.

Sno-covered cedar trees. Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

Ifrane also offers numerous hotels and accommodation from luxurious to affordable, as well as restaurants where you can indulge in some delicious Moroccan delicacies including tagines or hot harira soup and mint tea to warm you up.

Photo: commune territoriale d’ifrane

You will also find many shops in the town that sell traditional handmade products, such as carpets, straw baskets, colorful pottery work, wooden crafts, and many other souvenirs.