Labor Minister Sparks Controversy With Statement on Morocco-Israel Deal

The youngest minister in the Moroccan government is not only receiving criticism for his remarks but also for agreeing to give a statement to a pro-Hezbollah news outlet.

Spread the love

Rabat – Minister of Labor Mohamed Amekraz sparked controversy and criticism after his recent remarks over the agreement between Morocco and Israel to establish diplomatic relations.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen television channel, the official said “Moroccans were surprised by the decision to normalize relations with Israel.”

Amekraz commented on the conflict as the youth secretary general of the Justice and Development Party (PJD).

The Moroccan minister said his party’s position “on this normalization and on the rest of the issues related to the Palestinian cause is clear and unambiguous. We thus express the historical position of the youth of the PJD which is the position of all Moroccans.”

The politician emphasizied that Moroccans see the Palestinian cause as a question of “injustice and usurpation of land and the rights of legitimate owners.”

The official also commented on the US’ move, welcoming Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Citizens and officials have the right to speak out about their position regarding government decisions.

However, what observers found provcational was that the official spoke about Morocco’s decision with an Iranian pro-Hezbollah news outlet.

Why the remarks on the Morocco-Israel deal sparked controversy

To explain why it is challenging for a Moroccan official to give such a statement to a pro-Hezbollah website, it is necessary to go back to May 2018.

On May 1, 2018, Morocco cut diplomatic ties with Iran, accusing the Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, of delivering military equipment and training Polisario members in Tindouf, Algeria.

Hezbollah, Algeria, and Polisario denied allegations of collusion.

Iran also claimed that Morocco never presented evidence as proof.

Moroccan officials, however, emphasized that Morocco has all the proof to demonstrate collusion.

In addition to the Polisario-Hezbollah affair, Iran was among the few countries that condemned Morocco’s decision to establish relations with Israel. Iran called the decision a “betrayal to Islam” and the Palestinian cause.

As many did not expect the news, the Moroccan decision generated a wide variety of feedback. While some Moroccans celebrated the US’ decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, others focused more on the Israel-Morocco deal, sometimes raising controversy.

Morocco, however, denied all rumors that its policy will abandon the Palestinian cause.

On Thursday, King Mohammed VI said the decision to establish relations with Israel will not affect Morocco’s position on Palestine.

He said no measures affect Morocco’s permanent and sustained commitment to continue to defend the just Palestinian cause.

King Mohammed VI reiterated Morocco’s position in a royal cabinet statement published on Thursday after a call with Trump, who informed the King of the US’ decision to recognize Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.