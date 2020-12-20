Saudi Arabia Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

Refuting Algeria and Polisario claims, Saudi Arabia said the Western Sahara conflict is not an issue of decolonization.

Rabat – Saudi Arabia’s mission to the United Nations reiterated support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The mission published a series of tweets, reiterating full support for the UN-led political process to achieve a “just, lasting and mutually acceptable” solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

As an observer member on the Special Committee on Decolonization (C24), Saudi Arabia said the Western Sahara conflict is an issue of the territorial integrity of Morocco and “not of decolonization.”

The Saudi mission recalled that the conflict is a regional dispute “examined by the Security Council under Chapter VI of the UN Charter.”

In October, Saudi Arabia along with UAE reiterated support for Morocco’s territorial integrity before the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee.

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN said “the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco has seriously and in good faith contributed to the efforts exerted under the support of the UN to find a permanent solution to the Sahara issue.”

The Saudi representative also reiterated his country’s position in favor of the Autonomy Plan, saying the initiative “constitutes a choice aimed at reaching a realistic and equitable solution.”

The diplomat welcomed Morocco’s efforts to develop the region, highlighting the Moroccan government’s allocation of over $8 billion to improve the socio-economic conditions of local populations and allow them to benefit from the region’s resources.

